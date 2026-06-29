Georgia radio host Martha Zoller's funeral services set for Monday

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The Brief Longtime Georgia radio host and political commentator Martha Zoller died unexpectedly last week. Funeral services will be held Monday morning in Gainesville. The service will also be available via livestream.



Funeral services for longtime Georgia radio host, political commentator and conservative activist Martha Zoller will be held Monday following her unexpected death last week.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Gainesville First United Methodist Church.

Zoller spent more than three decades as a prominent voice in Georgia politics through her work in radio and political commentary.

She was also a panelist for "The Georgia Gang" on FOX 5 Atlanta.

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The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.