Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Walton County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, North Fulton County, Clayton County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Hall County, Jasper County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Paulding County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Pike County, Clarke County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Oconee County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Cobb County, Heard County, Carroll County, Polk County, Banks County, Henry County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Troup County, Butts County

Georgia radio host Martha Zoller's funeral services set for Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville
Published June 29, 2026 5:51 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 5:51 AM EDT
article

Martha Zoller

The Brief

    • Longtime Georgia radio host and political commentator Martha Zoller died unexpectedly last week.
    • Funeral services will be held Monday morning in Gainesville.
    • The service will also be available via livestream.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Funeral services for longtime Georgia radio host, political commentator and conservative activist Martha Zoller will be held Monday following her unexpected death last week.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Gainesville First United Methodist Church.

Zoller spent more than three decades as a prominent voice in Georgia politics through her work in radio and political commentary. 

She was also a panelist for "The Georgia Gang" on FOX 5 Atlanta.

RELATED: Longtime Georgia radio host, political commentator Martha Zoller has died

The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Source

  • Information about the funeral was obtained from Zoller's obituary. 

GainesvilleNews