Longtime Georgia radio host, political commentator Martha Zoller has died

Martha Zoller, a longtime Georgia radio host, political commentator, and conservative activist whose voice became a fixture in state politics for more than three decades, has died. She was 67.

What we know:

According to family, Zoller died unexpectedly on Monday. Zoller announced last week that she was leaving her daily talk show following what she called a "stress-related heart attack," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zoller was best known as host of "The Martha Zoller Show" on WDUN in Gainesville, where she built a reputation for her political analysis, interviews and deep connections within Georgia's Republican circles. Her radio career began in 1994 after she became a regular caller to the station, launching a broadcasting career that would make her one of the state's most influential conservative voices.

Over the years, Zoller appeared on national television outlets including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC's "World News Tonight," NBC's "Today" and PBS. She also served as a regular panelist on FOX 5 Atlanta's "The Georgia Gang."

Zoller's early life

Born and raised in Georgia, Zoller graduated from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism in 1979. A lifelong learner, she returned to UGA decades later and earned a master's degree in political science in 2021. Her thesis focused on women's electoral success within the Republican Party.

Before entering broadcasting, Zoller worked in retail management and later stayed home to raise her children while helping manage her husband's medical practice. She often spoke publicly about balancing family and professional responsibilities, emphasizing that women could pursue both careers and family life.

Political career

Zoller's influence extended beyond media. She served in senior roles for several prominent Republican leaders, including then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Gov. Brian Kemp. Until 2019, she served as state director of field offices for Kemp's administration. She later chaired the political action committee Georgia United Victory and advised conservative candidates throughout the state.

In 2011, Zoller launched a campaign for Georgia's newly created 9th Congressional District seat. She advanced to the Republican runoff before ultimately falling short. The race significantly raised her political profile and further cemented her role as a conservative strategist and advocate.

Throughout her broadcasting career, Zoller received numerous honors. She was repeatedly named to Talkers Magazine's "Heavy Hundred" list of the most influential talk radio hosts in America and was recognized by Georgia Trend magazine and James Magazine among Georgia's most influential media and political figures. In 1997, she won a Georgia Association of Broadcasters GABBY Award for Best Locally Produced Talk Show.

Martha Zoller

Community involvement

Beyond politics and broadcasting, Zoller was deeply involved in civic and educational organizations. She served on the Georgia State Board of Education as the 9th District representative beginning in 2020 and held leadership roles with the University of Georgia Alumni Board, the Jekyll Island Foundation Board, the Beulah Rucker Museum and Educational Foundation and other community organizations.

Zoller was also a strong supporter of the military. In 2005, she completed the Department of Defense's Joint Civilian Orientation Conference and later traveled to Iraq and Kuwait to report on military operations and meet with service members. She frequently participated in events supporting troops and military families.

Her passion for military service was inspired by her father, Frank Mitchell, a World War II veteran who was captured in France and later escaped from a German prisoner-of-war camp.

Wife and grandmother

Zoller lived in Gainesville with her husband and was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, four children and six grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements

Memorial Park Funeral Home Riverside Chapel in Gainesville is in charge of the funeral arrangements. They have not been announced at this time.

Statements

What they're saying:

For many Georgians, Martha Zoller was more than a radio host. She was a trusted political voice, a mentor, a public servant and a familiar presence in the state's civic life whose influence stretched far beyond the microphone.

Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement about Zoller's passing:

Marty, the girls, and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and a long-time fixture in Georgia politics, Martha Zoller.

Martha dedicated years of service to the people of our state, both in the early days of my administration and as a member of the State Board of Education and the Jekyll Island Foundation Board. She was also an avid supporter of our nation's military, visiting troops in Iraq twice during the War on Terror. But she is best known for years in media, especially "The Martha Zoller Show," providing insight into the conservative political landscape of our state.

Across Martha's many accomplishments, her favorite roles were that of wife, mother, and grandmother. As we reflect on the impact of this beloved voice from Hall County, our prayers are with Lin, their four children, and their grandchildren.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff released the following statement:

I join in mourning Martha Zoller and send my deepest condolences to Martha’s husband, Lin, to her children and grandchildren, and to all who knew and loved her.

Martha was a respected stalwart of Georgia’s civic community, an accomplished broadcaster, and a formidable activist. Whether on her radio show at WDUN, advising elected officials, running for Congress herself, or serving on the State Board of Education, Martha dedicated her life to service, family, and faith, and will be deeply missed by all her life touched.

May Martha’s memory be a blessing.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said a few words on the floor Monday following the news:

"I know many of you have had an opportunity to sit with Martha, be interviewed by Martha. She was always direct, she was always looking for a good story, but she was looking for the truth, and she was also always a kind interviewer, straightforward, someone you could trust on and off the record. Georgia has lost a leader in the communications business. In the business of life, our condolences. I know every one of you in this house and across our great state, all of those who knew Martha personally and knew of Martha's work are certainly saddened by her loss to all of us. We will remember Martha, and y'all know I like to say this, so I'll encourage you to do this. Stories seldom told is soon forgotten. Let's tell the story of good people, especially good people like Martha Zalla as we go on down the days of our lives and remember her and her contributions to her community, her family, and our state."

Statement by Republican Party of Georgia's 9th Congressional District:

North Georgia has lost a remarkable voice.

Martha Zoller was a longtime broadcaster, commentator, public servant, and conservative leader who spent decades informing, challenging, and engaging the people of Georgia.

She was also one of our own. Martha ran for Congress in Georgia’s 9th District as a Republican in 2012 and later served Northeast Georgia on the State Board of Education.

Through radio, television, writing, public service, and political involvement, Martha was always a clear and consistent voice for conservative values. She loved this state, cared deeply about North Georgia, and never hesitated to speak her mind.

The Republican Party of Georgia’s 9th Congressional District is grateful for her life, her work, and her service to our community and our movement.

Our prayers are with her family, friends, colleagues at WDUN, and all who knew and loved her.

Statement from John King, Georgia Insurance & Safety Fire commissioner:

Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson's statement: