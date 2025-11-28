Georgia rabbit shelter gets a Zootopia 2-themed donation 

The adoptable rabbits of Kennesaw’s Georgia House Rabbit Society have a new favorite movie!

In honor of "Zootopia 2" — which is playing in theatres nationwide now — Disney coordinated the delivery a new movie-themed "rabbit house" to the shelter, which staffers say will provide exercise and exploration to the rabbits awaiting adoption.

The Georgia House Rabbit Society was created in 1996 and is a volunteer-based nonprofit rescue organization which operates one of the few rabbit-specific shelters in the nation. In its nearly 30 years of existence, the organization has rescued more than 5,000 domesticated rabbits — and staffers say they’ve currently got more than 100 awaiting a forever home.

One of those rabbits is Ellary, a two-year-old Chinchilla rabbit that was caught as a stray in DeKalb County and arrived at the shelter earlier this year. Ellary was the lucky lady chosen to test out the new "Zootopia 2" rabbit house — and trust us, she immediately felt right at home!

"Zootopia 2" is the sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit "Zootopia," which centered on Judy Hopps, the first-ever rabbit on the Zootopia police force. This time around, Judy and fellow officer Nick Wilde (a fox) must go deep undercover while working a new case.

For more information about the Georgia House Rabbit Society and its adoptable rabbits, click here. And click the video player in this article to watch our visit to the shelter, meeting Ellary and checking out the cool new "Zootopia 2" rabbit house!