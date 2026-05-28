Georgia PSC votes to lower Georgia Power utility rates

The Brief The Georgia Public Service Commission voted to approve a plan that will lower utility rates for Georgia Power residential customers starting next month. Typical households in Atlanta and statewide will save about $50 annually under an agreement that slashes fuel and storm cost recovery charges. Environmental and manufacturing advocates remain split over whether the regulatory deal does enough to hold expanding data centers accountable for rising energy costs.



The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a stipulated agreement on Thursday to lower utility rates for Georgia Power customers starting June 1.

The regulatory body voted to pass the deal without changes, establishing how the utility can bill for fuel costs and storm damage restoration expenses.

State regulators approve rate cuts

What we know:

The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) voted 3-2 to reject several utility cost amendments before ultimately passing the overall deal. Under the approved agreement, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see monthly bills decrease by roughly $4.03 to $4.04. Total annual savings across all 2.8 million Georgia Power customers are projected to reach approximately $285 million.

The deal reduces how much money the utility can recover from its customer base for storm expenses by nearly 60%, dropping the revenue requirement from $270 million down to $109 million. The agreement also extends the amortization of storm recovery costs, largely tied to Hurricane Helene in 2024, to 67 months, caps natural gas advance purchases at 20% over a 36-month window, and cuts $13 million from the company's original fuel recovery estimates.

Accountability questions remain unresolved

What we don't know:

While the PSC agreed to launch a separate investigation into how fuel costs are allocated, officials have not yet confirmed how much large industrial operations will be forced to pay in future rate cases. Consumer advocacy groups argue that massive data center companies are driving up fuel costs for everyday ratepayers without paying for the infrastructure upgrades they require. Critics note that it remains unclear if a future utility asset structure will successfully shift financial burdens away from residential homes.