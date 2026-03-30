Georgia PSC seeks to stop power cut-offs for TSA staff

The Brief Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore is proposing a moratorium on utility cut-offs for TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson. The proposal aims to waive late fees and prevent power disconnections for employees working without pay during the shutdown. A local advocacy group is criticizing the move as an election-year gimmick as Pridemore runs for Congress.



TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may soon see relief from mounting utility bills as state regulators consider a freeze on power disconnections.

State motion aims to protect airport workers

What we know:

Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore announced she will introduce a motion to stop utility companies from cutting off power to TSA employees who cannot pay during the current shutdown. The proposal specifically targets workers at Hartsfield-Jackson who have gone six or more weeks without a paycheck. Pridemore is also calling for utility companies to waive late fees and provide a 30-day grace period for payments once the shutdown ends.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which specific utility companies have agreed to the proposal or if the moratorium will extend to other federal employees affected by the shutdown beyond TSA staff.

Advocacy group calls proposal 'election-year gimmick'

What they're saying:

The move is facing pushback from Georgia WAND, a citizen-advocacy group. Executive Director Kimberly Scott said, "Whatever protection she’s doing for the TSA workers, that’s fine. But we would love to be able to have the same thing reciprocated for the Georgians who have been suffering with these rate increases." Scott noted that state regulators have approved six Georgia Power rate increases since 2022 and called the timing of the motion suspect. "If you’re going to utilize your role as an elected official, why not it for the betterment of all Georgians and not during an election season?" Scott asked.

The backstory:

While the Public Service Commission approved a rate freeze through 2028 this past summer, the commission has faced scrutiny over previous rate hikes. Pridemore is currently running for Georgia's 11th Congressional District.

Commission to vote on April 7

What's next:

Pridemore says she has the support of at least three other commissioners. She plans to formally introduce the proposal at the next commission meeting on April 7. If passed, the protections would go into effect immediately.