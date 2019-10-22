Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Power writes letters to deployed soldiers

ATLANTA - Georgia Power employees gave back to soldiers Tuesday in a big way.

The company's employees resource groups hosted "A Letter and Pizza Party."

It's in support of Bert's Big Thank You campaign.

Employees spent their lunch writing letters to employees who will be deployed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Organizers say they want to provide letters to those who may not receive mail over the holiday season

Georgia Power employees write more one thousand letters to soldiers every year.