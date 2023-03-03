Georgia Power proposes $2.1-billion rate hike

Georgians’ electric bill could go up again by a lot. Georgia Power is asking the Public Service Commission for a rate increase of more than $2 billion. It could go even higher if its own fuel costs go up. That is on top of a rate hike the utility already tacked onto consumers' bills earlier this year.

The proposed increase could raise the average customer’s monthly bill anywhere from $17 to $23 per month.

The utility says its own costs are rising, so it has to pass those onto you the consumer.

"Georgia Power is paying more for higher cost of fuels like natural gas that we use in our power plants to generate electricity," said company spokesman John Kraft. "We’ve seen dramatic increases in fuel costs, for instance, natural gas has gone up three times what we’d been paying before."

The utility already tacked $4 onto consumers’ bills each month earlier this year. Rates are set to go up again next year and the year after. Kraft insists this is not a money grab.

"Under state law, Georgia Power is not allowed to earn any profit off the fuel cost recovery," Kraft said.

Neil Sardana, a senior organizing representative for the Sierra Club, says the increases will hurt the average customer at a time of high inflation.

"I don’t think a lot of people are prepared for such a massive increase," Sardana said. "There’s literally going to be people who have to say, ‘I can’t take this medication. I’m going to have to withdraw from an entire medication just to pay this additional bill, just for fuel.’"

Sardana says Georgia Power failed to explore cleaner and cheaper renewable energy like solar power.

"We don’t pay a dime for the sun to shine. So we should be using it as much as we can," Sardana said.

Customers like Elizabeth McKinney say it is already tough just to pay for the basics. It is going to hurt. Every little bit hurts.

"Inflation has hit us. We’re all cutting back on things because prices have gone up," McKinney said.

She says a possible of $23 added to her energy bill each month would cut into her budget.

"This is just another way for us to not have enough money to do the things we love to do," McKinney said.

Georgia Power says it has invested in renewable energy. It also says it offers energy-assistance programs and senior discounts to help ease costs.

The Public Service Commission could make a decision on the proposed rate hike sometime this spring.