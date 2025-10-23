Georgia Power critic arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets

article

Georgia Capitol Police have arrested Patty Durand for allegedly stealing a booklet containing confidential Georgia Power information during a regulatory proceeding.

Durand supposedly took the information from a desk during a break at a regulatory hearing of the Georgia Public Service Commission, according to The Associated Press.

What they're saying:

Authorities have not said what she planned to do with the material, though she has been outspoken about transparency concerns.

Georgia Power says it is working with investigators.

If she is convicted, she could be sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Durand wanted to serve on the commission in 2022, but an election was never held because of litigation over whether statewide elections were racially discriminatory.

She then formed Georgians for Affordable Energy to carry on her fight against Georgia Power, which is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Co.

Durand has often complained about the lack of transparency from the power company and the commission. On Tuesday, she spoke against Georgia Power's request to build a series of new natural gas power plants.

It was at that meeting that Durand allegedly put a booklet labeled "Georgia Power Trade Secrets" into her purse and left the meeting room.

What's next:

Durand appeared in court on Oct. 22 for a bond hearing. Bond was granted in the amount of $10,000. She was also ordered to stay away from any "witnesses" associated with Georgia Power and Georgia Public Service Commission and to have no contact with the commission or staff. Additionally, she was ordered to surrender her passport to the district attorney's office within 48 hours of release from custody.