Georgia Power contractor accused of stealing money from Army barracks

By
Published  July 29, 2025 6:51am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • Military officials are investigating an alleged theft at Fort Gordon by a contractor working for Georgia Power.
    • The alleged crime was caught by a soldier's laptop camera and posted on Reddit earlier this month.
    • A Georgia Power representative has confirmed that the two men in the video were employed by a contractor working to upgrade lighting at the base.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Georgia Power contractor is under investigation after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing cash from a Fort Gordon barracks earlier this month.

The video of the alleged crime was posted on Reddit a day after the theft.

What we know:

The theft reportedly happened at the Augusta military base on July 17. 

In the footage, which was taken from a soldier's laptop camera, two Georgia Powers enter the room where there is money visibile on a nearby desk.

The contractor is seen picking up the cash and putting it in his pocket before he noises the camera. He then reportedly pretended to put the money back and then shuts the laptop, ending the video.

What they're saying:

"Stealing from soldiers is particularly disgraceful in image, but this behavior is shameful for the Georgia Power company, the brigade, and anyone who did not see an obvious problem with civilians being in a soldiers’ room unescorted," the original poster wrote on Reddit.

The other side:

In the comments of the post, a Georgia Power representative confirmed that the two men in the video were employed by a contractor working to upgrade lighting at the base.

"While the individuals are not Georgia Power employees, we expect anyone working on our behalf on this project to follow base guidelines and act ethically and in compliance with all laws. We’re in touch with the base and the contracting company, which has removed the two employees from the site," the company spokesperson wrote. "We will continue to work with the contracting company to determine the details of this incident and ensure it is handled appropriately. We take this very seriously and appreciate the soldiers involved bringing it to our attention."

A spokesperson for Fort Gordon told Newsweek that the leaders on the base were aware of the video.

"We are immediately reminding soldiers about the importance of physical security and reviewing our procedures for escorting contracted workforce teammates," the spokesperson said.

What's next:

The incident is now under investigation by Fort Gordon's Military Police.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Reddit post, a quote from a Fort Gordon spokesperson through Newsweek, and Storyful.

