Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 9:15 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Georgia police department collects 40 guns in buyback event

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
Associated Press
article

ALBANY (AP) - A Georgia police department says it collected a few dozen firearms during a gun buyback event.

Police in Albany handed out $4,500 worth of gift cards in exchange for 40 guns during the four-hour event outside the Albany Civic Center, WALB-TV reported.

People exchanging weapons Thursday traded in handguns, long rifles and even a sawed-off shotgun.

Albany Police Capt. Benita Childs said gun owners she spoke with during the buyback seemed to be responsible people, with some saying they wanted weapons out of their homes to protect their grandchildren.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said he hopes to hold another gun buyback event, perhaps in the fall.

PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS:

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.