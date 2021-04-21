Georgia officials warning about invasive species found on boat

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
6
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Georgia officials warning about invasive species found on boat

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The zebra mussels can cause millions of dollars in damages if they spread in Georgia. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Wildlife officials are warning Georgia boat owners to be on the lookout for an invasive species that could cause millions of dollars in damages throughout the state.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says zebra mussels, an eastern European species that is considered invasive, were found on a boat taken to Lake Lanier after being used on the Tennessee River near Chattanooga.

According to officials, the owners of the boat spotted the mussels and called the DNR, who removed around 1 gallon of dead mussels and helped them make sure the vessel was properly cleaned.

While the species does not have a known established population in Georgia, they have spread to many other states including Tennessee. Officials say the mussels can cause millions of dollars in damages to boats and water intake pikes while also hurting other aquatic species native to Georgia.

Zebra mussels were recently found in moss balls sold at Georgia Petco stores. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

In March, the DNR discovered the mussels inside a moss ball plant being sold at Georgia PetCo stores. While the stores have removed the products from their shelves, officials say consumers should be careful to dispose of the moss balls safely and sanitize their fish tanks.

For more information about the zebra mussels, how to report them to the DNR if you see them, and how to properly clean, dry, and drain your boats, visit georgiawildlife.com/ans.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.