Georgia needs more than 10,000 new construction workers annually

THE BRIEF

There is a nationwide shortage of skilled tradespeople. In Georgia alone, the construction industry needs 10,000 new employees to enter the field every year. Each year, "Construction Ready" invites young people statewide to its annual expo to get acquainted, hands-on, with many opportunities in the field of trades. Many fields offer great pay, in-house certification or two-year training programs, without the four-year-degree price tag.



What they're saying:

Scott Shelar is the Construction Ready CEO and president.

"In the United States right now we need about 400,000 to 500,000 new workers every year just in the construction industry," he said. "That's a huge demand. That means wages are going up for workers."

Students from around the state were able to feel the pulse of electricity with a managed hand to heat display. Young would-be heavy equipment operators sat behind simulation screens and controlled a dig. The live welding competition is always a big draw, catching the attention of 8th grader Quetzali Mendoza from Columbus, Georgia.

"I'm thinking about welding. That really caught my mind," the Eddy Middle School student said. "I don't know. It's the buildings, no, the building. It's really nice and beautiful."

Local perspective:

Two high school teens showed construction interest that could help their local economies. Ricky Aguilar's father stood by to watch the Statesboro high school senior compete in a contractor's competition.

"I think this is a great opportunity for all the kids to be learning different skills," Lupe Aguilar said, smiling as his son worked on a building solution. "I'm hoping that he's going to develop a career out of this. And it will be really good for our communities."

And that's why Putnam High School junior Branon Griffin is here - looking for a future pathway.

"I'm a big math guy. Kind of like to think of it like a puzzle," he said.

Dig deeper:

You can learn more about "Construction Ready," trade careers, and opportunities by reading the nonprofit's blog or tuning into its podcast.