Georgia needs more people to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, there's a need for more help to administer it. Georgia's Department of Public Health told FOX 5, it's beginning to get more requests from medical and non-medical professionals who are willing to help.

"Even statewide, the expectation that public health all by itself was going to manage the COVID-19 vaccine effort an unreasonable expectation given the staffing limitations that we all have," said Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County's Board of Health Director.

Dr. Ford said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has been a challenge on almost every front. One of the biggest challenges they're facing is not having enough people to administer the vaccine.

"There's 750,000 people in DeKalb County and a very limited number of staff at the Board of Health," said Ford.

Georgia's Department of Public Health said since March, more than 7,000 people have stepped up to volunteer during the pandemic. The department believes the need will continue as more people continue to become eligible for the vaccine.

"There's a need for volunteers statewide," said LaKieva Williams, the Department of Public Health's Volunteer Program Director, "There's still an increasing need to assist with this response."

The state is looking for medical volunteers like doctors and nurses and people who can take on administrative roles like data entry or vaccine registrations.

"If you can't volunteer because you have commitments in February, that's okay. We'll need you in March. We'll need you in April," said Williams.

The limited among of vaccine and staff shortages across the state have caused a lag in getting the vaccine out quickly. As of Tuesday, about half of the available vaccines in the state have been administered.

If you're interested in registering to volunteer, click here.

