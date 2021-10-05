Expand / Collapse search
Study: Georgia named 8th safest state for children online

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - When it comes to the safest states for kids online, Georgia is one of the best.

A new study by CenturyLinkQuote ranks Georgia the eighth safest state for children online.

That number is slightly down from 2020 when the Peach State was ranked fifth.

For their reasoning, the researchers pointed to Georgia's cyberbullying and sexting laws. Georgia has 11 compared to the average state's eight.

The state also falls well below the national average number of childhood victims of internet crime, with 2.5 victims per 100,000 people - compared to just over 3 victims on average nationwide.

Topping the list this year was Colorado, followed by Pennsylvania and Indiana.

At the bottom of the list was Washington, D.C., followed by Alaska and Oregon.

