Over 150K Georgians using digital driver's licenses in 1st month

The Georgia Department of Driver Services says the state's new digital licenses have caught on pretty quickly for residents of the Peach State.

Since the service launched in mid-May, 150,000 people have signed up - a number that officials are calling a "significant advantage in digital identity verification."

The idea is pretty simple: you add a digital version of your state issued ID to your Apple Wallet on your phone or watch and then present that digital identification at your security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport like you would a mobile boarding pass. Right now, the service only applies to those with TSA PreCheck at the Atlanta Airport.

"Digital credentialing has quickly gained traction among our tech-savvy customers and has proven to be a game-changer in simplifying identification processes while increasing customer security. Currently available for iOS platforms, Georgia's residents have embraced the benefits of this forward-thinking option," DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a statement.

The service is completely optional and is not a substitute for physical cards, so Georgians will still need to carry a copy of their driver's license when they get behind the wheel.

To start using the service, customers will need to scan a copy of their most recent license and submit a selfie photo for verification and then also do a series of simple gestures to complete the process.

As with any roll out of new tech, there's bound to be some confusion. DDS already had to put out a statement reminding people to "wear clothes" in their selfies, something that should really go without saying.

For more information on the Georgia Digital Driver's License and ID, you can visit the DDS website.