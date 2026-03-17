Georgia military member looking for temporary animal foster
Kyro (Operation Foster)
MACON, Ga. - A Georgia service member is looking for a helping hand to foster their dog while they are away serving our country.
What we know:
Operation Foster is currently working with the military member to ensure their 4-year-old dog has a loving home while they are stationed out of the area. The dog’s name is Kyro, a Cane Corso who is described as being both calm and affectionate.
According to his owner, Kyro enjoys long walks, playing tug, and finding a sunny spot to relax in before settling in for a good nap. He is also a big fan of belly rubs.
Kyro's owner will pay for everything while he is being fostered. He just needs a reliable person to watch over him until his owner returns.
What we don't know:
Operation Foster didn't say how long the foster would take place.
What you can do:
If you are interested in taking care of Kyro, click here.
Dig deeper:
Operation Foster is a part of PACT, which works to give peace of mind to military families, including Veterans and active-duty service members by offering free, long-term, in-home foster care for the pets of our active-duty service members while they are on deployment or training, as well as the pets of Veterans requiring extended hospitalized stay or mental health care/recovery time.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Operation Foster.