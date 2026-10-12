Georgia Midterm Elections: Early voting starts Tuesday

The Brief Early voting for Georgia’s Nov. 3 general election begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson are facing off for governor. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.



Early voting for Georgia’s 2026 midterm election begins Tuesday, giving voters a chance to cast ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3.

PREVIOUS STORY: Early voting starts Tuesday in key Georgia statewide races

What we know:

One of the most closely watched races is for governor, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, is facing Republican businessman Rick Jackson. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

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Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Voting hours, locations and weekend availability vary by county, so voters should check their county’s election information or Georgia’s My Voter Page before heading out.