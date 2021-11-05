Georgia man wins Vegas pre-season bet on Braves to win it all

A Peachtree City man says he had a premonition last March that the Braves would win the World Series.

So, Bruce Genter said he called his brother Roger in Las Vegas and asked him to go down to a casino and place a $100 bet on the Braves to win it all.

The Braves were still in spring training. The season had not yet started.

After the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the 2020 National League Conference Series, Genter thought if they could carry the same momentum into next season with the same key players, then they had a chance.

"I just thought to myself they could when it all," he said.

Genter says when he learned that the odd on the Braves winning the World Series was at 13-to-1, he told him to put $100 down.

There were some anxious moments that made him question his premonition.

For example, the injury of Ronald Auna, Jr. when the Braves were losing more than winning.

Of course, we know how the story ends. The Braves won the World Series at 13-to-1 odds and a $100 bet, Genter won $1,300 bucks.

What’s he going to do with it?

"I gave it to my wife," he said with a laugh.

When asked who he likes next year, Genter responded: "Repeat, Braves, in 2022."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS