Braves fall to Dodgers in NLCS Game 7, fail to advance to World Series

The Atlanta Braves failed to advance to the World Series Sunday night after losing the to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the third time in four years by topping the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday night.

Bellinger connected an inning after Kiké Hernández became the first pinch hitter with a game-tying or go-ahead homer in a winner-take-all-game. His homer tied it at 3 and, like Bellinger’s, came on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.

Game 7 of the National League Championship became MLB’s first winner-take-all postseason game matching rookie starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers chose Dustin May to start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

The Braves had previously announced that Ian Anderson, the 22-year-old right-hander who had pitched 15 2-3 scoreless innings in his first three postseason starts, would start.

Anderson pitched 3 innings, giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 2 hitters. Chris Martin, who gave up to the 7th inning home run to Cody Bellinger, earned the loss.

The Dodgers, who matched an NLCS record with 16 homers, overcame a 3-1 series deficit by winning three consecutive games when facing elimination for only the second time in their history.

After winning both their NL Division Series and the NLCS in the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, the Dodgers get to stay in place for the World Series. Game 1 against the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays is Tuesday night.

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.

