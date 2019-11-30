Georgia man who went missing while searching for wife's phone found in Alabama

Deputies in Haralson County said they have found the 57-year-old and his dog who went missing trying to help his wife.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old David Lee McWhorter left home Friday around 3 p.m. and hadn't been seen since he ultimately found Saturday.

McWhorter and his wife had been out running errands when she lost her phone, so he and the family dog, a black boxer/lab mix, went out to look for it.

Officials described McWhorter as a bald 6-foot-1-inch tall man with a large beard. He was last seen wearing a blue tan cowboy-like hat, black jacket, khaki pants, and brown work boots.

McWhorter does have some heart issues, but as of yet has not been treated for them.

He was driving a dark blue 1995 Dodge Ram and was stuck in the mud on a back road and was not able to call anyone for help. He was found in Alabama after officials earlier believed he was possibly in Cleburne County, Alabama or Polk County.