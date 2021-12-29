Georgia man wanted on child sex charges caught trying to flee country Christmas Eve

A Cobb County man wanted for felony child sex assault and molestation charges was caught by officers at Washington Dulles International Airport trying to flee the country on Christmas Eve, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Sir Chuku Maurice Ngare, 44, of Marietta, was stopped at the departure gate for a flight headed to Germany. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant in Cobb County filed a month earlier for felony child sex assault and molestation charges, CBP said.

Ngare was handed over to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police and will be extradited back to Georgia.

Tuesday, a second man was also captured by CBP officers at the same airport on similar charges. This time the man was wanted out of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31, of Takona Park, Maryland, was taken into custody as he arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on the same day the warrant was filed.

FOX 5 DC reports Reumante is a Montgomery County Public Schools security assistant and track and field coach who is currently on administrative leave from Northwood High School.

"These arrests illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting dangerous and wanted fugitives and helping to return them to face their charges," said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

The CBP said they see more than 650,000 travelers a day at various airports, seaports, and border crossings. About 39 wanted criminals are nabbed every day during those checks, the CBP said.

No word on Ngare will return to Georgia to face those charges. The circumstances surrounding his charges have not been released.

