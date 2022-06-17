Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man wanted for killing his father caught on Detroit's east side

By David Komer online producer
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
murder-suspect.jpg article

Brandon Williams-Griffin (Clayton County Police Department)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Georgia homicide suspect wanted for killing his father was found and arrested in Detroit on Friday.

Brandon Williams-Griffin was taken into custody during a sting at 7 D's Towing on the 5700 block of Nevada near Mound Road on the city's east side.

Griffin was in Detroit where he has ties, and had been scheduled to buy a car there when police - made of a collaboration of the U.S. Marshals, Clayton County Police Department and Detroit police, caught him.

One witness told FOX 2 that at about 1 p.m. she saw all the "commotion" including numerous police cars including a tank, blocking off the street near the business.

Griffin is wanted for allegedly killing his 78-year-old father, Joseph Griffin on June 10 during an argument in Rex, Georgia. During the argument, police say Brandon Williams-Griffin shot his father with a firearm, who died from his injuries.

He fled Georgia with warrants for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.


 