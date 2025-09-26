Georgia man faces fraud charges after allegedly running fake football recruiting scam

The Brief Malcolm Walker, previously arrested in multiple counties across metro Atlanta and now in Virginia, is facing new allegations of fraud. Walker, accused of running a fake football recruiting scam, has allegedly taken thousands of dollars from families in Georgia and other states. A 77-year-old Douglas County woman has now come forward, claiming Walker owes her and her son a significant sum after promising to promote her products.



A Georgia man accused of running a fake football recruiting scam has allegedly also scammed a 77-year-old Douglas County woman and her son out of nearly $2,000.

What we know:

Phillip Washington first encountered Malcolm Walker through his online presence, where Walker boasts nearly 80,000 followers on Facebook. "We're talking like celebrity numbers," Washington remarked.

Washington reached out to Walker, hoping he could help promote his mother, Alma McKay's, product line, Red’s All Purpose Remedy. Walker responded with a voice message offering to create a promotional video. "Shoot if this your business bro shoot I could do a promo video for you dawg just let me know if you need it bro," Walker said in the recording.

In May 2024, Walker proposed a trip to Colorado to meet with football coaches there and sell their products to the team. He requested money for plane tickets and promotional expenses. After McKay and Washington paid him nearly $2,000 in all, Walker repeatedly postponed the trip, citing various excuses. "You don't need nobody to be worried anymore bro I can’t do nothing till I get the itineraries from them bro," Walker claimed in another recording.

McKay soon realized something was amiss. "He just kept giving me the runaround. Lying, lying, lying. He lied and lied and lied," she said. After months without a refund, McKay reported Walker to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Walker is accused of similar fraudulent activities with other Georgia families, promising meetings with University of Colorado coaches and taking thousands of dollars for supposed flights that never materialized. Authorities say he failed to refund any money.

Walker now faces fraud charges in Gainesville, Gwinnett County, and even Virginia.

Virginia investigators have charged Walker with Larceny by False Pretenses, akin to the Theft by Deception charges in Georgia. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Walker but has not yet officially charged him.

What they're saying:

McKay and Washington say they just want to recover their lost funds if possible.

"He's got to be sick," McKay said.

Both were saddened and sickened by what Walker allegedly did to them and so many other families.

"I'm praying for you, Malcolm. But you need to cease fire on all this stuff man and it ‘ain't cool…there's certain things you don't do, like taking money from an elderly person, my mom," Washington expressed.