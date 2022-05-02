Georgia man charged with stalking, murdering father

article

An investigation into a death at a Douglas County home has ended with a man charged with murdering his father, deputies say.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at around noon on April 30, deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Fall Creek Trace to investigate reports of a body.

At the scene, deputies found 58-year-old Earl Kyler shot and killed inside his home.

During their investigation, officials say they identified 22-year-old Javon Kyler, Earl's son, as a suspect in the case.

Kyler turned himself in Saturday night to police after learning through family members that investigators were looking for him.

He's now in custody at the Douglas Coutny Jail charged with murder, aggravated stalking, and aggravated assault.