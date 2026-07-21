Georgia Lottery jackpots: Mega Millions and Powerball top $1.2B combined

The Brief Georgia Lottery jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball have combined to top $1.2 billion as players win big across Georgia. A top scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was claimed in Hinesville alongside several major cash prizes won statewide. Drawings continue Tuesday night for Mega Millions and Wednesday night for Powerball with prize claims valid for 180 days.



Georgia Lottery players are purchasing tickets as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots cross $1.2 billion ahead of drawings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Massive Georgia Lottery prizes

What we know:

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing features an estimated $707 million jackpot with a cash option of $307.7 million. Georgia Lottery officials said Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $567 million with a $251.8 million cash payout.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, followed by the Powerball drawing on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Winning tickets sold statewide

By the numbers:

A player claimed a $3 million top prize Friday playing the Grant scratch-off game, choosing a cash option of $1,546,986. That ticket was purchased at Parker's #28, located at 35 Old Sunbury Road in Hinesville.

Two Fantasy 5 players also landed six-figure paydays. A ticket bought at Walton Truck Stop at 1490 Highway 78 E in Monroe won $125,000 on Wednesday with numbers 20, 30, 31, 34 and 40, while a ticket from Shell Food Mart at 5615 Singleton Road in Norcross won $204,188 on Saturday with numbers 6, 15, 22, 28 and 31.

Powerball, mobile app winners

Local perspective:

Another player scored $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four white-ball numbers plus the Powerball. That ticket was sold at Publix Super Market #0844 at 5900 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch, with winning numbers 9, 14, 44, 50, 56, Powerball 3 and Power Play 4X.

Five mobile app users won big playing Diggi Games, including a Griffin resident who won $20,000 on Jumbo Bucks on Wednesday and a Smyrna player who won $14,426 playing Elephant King Jackpots on Thursday. Additional app winners included a Conyers player who won $61,738 playing Pantheon Payout: Lightning on Friday, a Port Wentworth resident who won $10,000 on Liberty Luck on Saturday, and a Canton player who won $10,000 playing Pots O' Plenty on Sunday.

Unclaimed jackpot information

What we don't know:

Georgia Lottery officials have not announced whether any individual has won the upcoming $1.2 billion combined jackpots. It remains unknown if any potential winners will choose to remain anonymous or come forward publicly.

Education funding, claim rules

What's next:

All Georgia Lottery winners have 180 days from their draw date to claim their prizes. Lottery proceeds directly support educational programs in Georgia, including the HOPE Scholarship Program and the statewide voluntary Pre-K Program.