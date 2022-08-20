Georgia high school football team wins on no-look, overhead touchdown pass

The most insane play of the 2022 high school football season in Georgia might have already happened one week into the season.

Loganville High School played four overtimes against Monroe area to open its season.

Loganville won on a behind-the-back, no-look, over-the-head touchdown pass.

HIGH 5 SPORTS RECAP

Coach Willie Oglesby shared the game film on Twitter and said Connor O’Neill threw the ball backwards to Josh Rudder.

A video from .austin.44 on TikTok provided a sideline view of the trick play.

What a way to start the HIGH 5 Sports season.

