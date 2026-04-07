Georgia leads US in drop of alcohol-related road deaths

The Brief Georgia saw the largest decrease in alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the country, new data shows. New federal data shows overall traffic deaths in the state and across the U.S. are falling to some of the lowest levels in years. Safety officials warn that distracted driving remains a preventable but deadly threat that injures someone every 30 minutes.



New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows Georgia is making significant progress in road safety, leading the nation in reducing alcohol-related crash fatalities.

Federal data shows major decline in road deaths

What we know:

The latest figures from NHTSA reveal that alcohol-impaired driving deaths in Georgia dropped by more than 100 lives in a single year. While people still die on state roads, overall traffic fatalities declined both locally and nationwide. The progress comes as federal officials designate this week as "Put the Phone Away or Pay" to combat the ongoing dangers of distracted driving.

Uncertainty remains around distracted driving habits

What we don't know:

While the numbers show a clear downward trend in impaired driving, officials have not yet determined if distracted driving habits are actually decreasing. It remains unclear how many of the remaining fatal crashes in Georgia are tied specifically to cellphone use versus other forms of distraction.

Family turns 2014 tragedy into safety mission

The backstory:

Mike Lutzenkirchen has lived the pain of these statistics since 2014. His son, Philip Lutzenkirchen—a former Auburn University football player—died in a crash near LaGrange after a day of drinking with friends. Philip was a passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. First responders found him 15 feet from the vehicle. In response, the family launched the Lutzie 43 Foundation to prevent other families from feeling that same loss.

Foundation urges drivers to take 43 seconds

What they're saying:

Through school programs and community outreach, the foundation pushes the "43 Key Seconds" initiative. "We came up with a checklist that said, before you start your vehicle again, no matter what your experience is, what you're driving, where you're driving, when you're driving is you ask yourself to have a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes," Mike Lutzenkirchen said.

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison emphasized that these tragedies are avoidable. "Distracted driving is 100% preventable… yet too many people give the road far less than 100% of their attention," Morrison said.

Ongoing efforts to change driver behavior

What's next:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation continues to expand its reach to schools across Georgia and the Southeast. Law enforcement agencies across the country are increasing patrols and enforcement for the "Put the Phone Away or Pay" campaign to further drive down the numbers of injuries and deaths.