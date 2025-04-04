Georgia lawmakers race to pass bills on final day of legislative session

The Brief Lawmakers are racing to pass remaining bills before the 2025 session ends at midnight on Sine Die. A religious freedom bill has cleared both chambers and now awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. Several high-profile proposals — including bills on DEI bans, immigration enforcement, and public records — are still awaiting final votes.



Georgia lawmakers are making a final push to pass key legislation as the General Assembly wraps up its 2025 session on Sine Die, the last day of the legislative calendar.

What we know:

Legislators returned to the Capitol early Thursday morning, hoping to push bills through both chambers and onto Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for a signature before the midnight deadline. While some high-profile bills have cleared major hurdles, others face long odds as the clock ticks down.

2025 Georgia Bill Tracker | Current Status of Closely-Watched Bills

This week, lawmakers advanced several controversial measures, including a bill that supporters say protects religious freedom. That proposal has cleared both chambers and is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

What's next:

Other bills are still navigating the legislative process:

A measure to ban or restrict automated school zone cameras still needs approval from the state Senate.

A Republican-backed bill that would limit public access to certain police and lawmaker records is pending a vote.

Legislation targeting sanctuary city policies and tightening immigration enforcement awaits a vote in the House.

House Bill 127, which would ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Georgia’s public schools and universities, is awaiting final approval in the House before moving forward.

The session officially begins at 10 a.m., with lawmakers expected to work late into the night. Once the final gavel falls and the words "Sine Die" are spoken, any bills not passed this year will have to be reintroduced in the next session.

