
Georgia lawmakers pushing for compensation for wrongfully convicted

Published  February 20, 2025 1:22pm EST
House Bill 533 under consideration

A new bill has been introduced that would overhaul the system used to compensate the wrongfully convicted in Georgia.

    • Compensation for the Wrongfully Convicted: Georgia lawmakers propose a bipartisan bill to provide $75,000 per year to individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated.
    • Georgia Lags Behind: The state is one of only 11 in the U.S. without a formal system to compensate innocent individuals who spent years behind bars.
    • Renewed Push for Change: Although past efforts have failed, lawmakers hope to pass the bill this year to help exonerated individuals rebuild their lives.

ATLANTA - State lawmakers are pushing for a new bill (HB533) that would compensate individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated, aiming to help them rebuild their lives after years behind bars for crimes they did not commit.

Georgia is one of only 11 states that does not have a formal system in place to compensate innocent individuals after wrongful incarceration. 

The bipartisan bill, sponsored by State Representatives Katie Dempsey and Scott Holcomb, would create a judicial process for awarding compensation. 

Under the proposal, exonerated individuals would receive $75,000 per year for each year they were imprisoned.

"It is time for us to take a strong step to take care of all who were wrongly prosecuted and served time for a crime they did not commit," said Rep. Katie Dempsey.

While previous efforts to pass similar legislation have failed, lawmakers remain hopeful that this bill will move forward this year.

