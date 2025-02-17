Georgia lawmakers push for Congressional Gold Medal to honor Jimmy Carter

article

At least half of Georgia’s congressional delegation has signed on as co-sponsors of a new bipartisan bill that seeks to posthumously honor former President Jimmy Carter.

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., introduced the bill on Valentine’s Day to award Carter the Congressional Gold Medal. It mirrors a similar bill introduced by Rep. Bishop just months before President Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024.

What is H.R. 1369?

What they're saying:

Shortly after introducing the original bill in September, Rep. Bishop commented on the bill. "Jimmy Carter embodies the best of our country’s ideals. He is a model of compassion, duty, and selfless service. Georgia is proud of this native son, a humble man from Plains, who has accomplished so much in his life," said Rep. Bishop. "It has been a privilege to know and work with him for over 50 years. He is a devoted family man whose boundless love is reflected in the fruits of his lifetime of service and sacrifice on behalf of humankind."

Bishop represents Plains, where Carter lived.

Georgia representatives honor President Carter

What we know:

Thirteen other members of the House of Representatives have also signed on to H.R.1369. These include Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath, Nikema Williams, and Hank Johnson. They are joined by Georgia Republicans Reps. Austin Scott, Earl "Buddy" Carter, and Jack Brian. The official title of the bill is "To award posthumously a Congressional Gold Medal to former President Jimmy Carter in recognition of his service to the Nation."

What we don't know:

The full text of the bill has not yet been filed. It is not clear when it will be taken up in committee.

Who was Jimmy Carter?

The backstory:

Former President Jimmy Carter, renowned for his commitment to human rights and diplomatic achievements, has left an indelible mark on both national and global stages through decades of humanitarian work following his presidency. Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, Carter's early life saw him as a peanut farmer and a U.S. Navy veteran before he ventured into politics. He served as Georgia's governor from 1971 to 1975, where his reform efforts garnered national attention. In the 1976 presidential election, Carter, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Gerald Ford, capitalizing on the nation's desire for change in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, Carter focused on energy policy, environmental conservation, and international diplomacy. His most notable foreign policy success was the 1978 Camp David Accords, a landmark peace agreement between Egypt and Israel. Despite these achievements, his administration faced challenges, including domestic economic issues and the Iran hostage crisis, where 52 Americans were held captive for 444 days. These difficulties contributed to his loss in the 1980 election to Republican Ronald Reagan.

After leaving the White House, Carter dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts, establishing The Carter Center in 1982. The organization has been instrumental in promoting democracy, public health, and conflict resolution worldwide. Carter also became a key figure in Habitat for Humanity and a staunch advocate for human rights. His extensive work in international diplomacy and humanitarianism earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter holds the distinction of being the longest-lived U.S. president, continuing to inspire through his lifelong dedication to service and peace.

What is the Congressional Gold Medal?

Dig deeper:

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress, recognizes individuals, groups, or institutions for outstanding achievements that have significantly impacted American history and culture.

Established in 1776, the first recipient of this prestigious award was George Washington. The medal honors a wide range of accomplishments across various fields, including military service, science, politics, civil rights, and entertainment. Unlike the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is awarded directly by the President, the Congressional Gold Medal requires a more rigorous legislative process. A bill must be passed with two-thirds support in both the House and Senate before being signed into law by the President.

Notable recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal include civil rights icon Rosa Parks, former South African President Nelson Mandela, the pioneering Tuskegee Airmen, the Apollo 11 astronauts, and the heroic 9/11 first responders. Each medal is uniquely designed to reflect the specific contributions of its recipient, underscoring the diverse achievements recognized by this esteemed honor.