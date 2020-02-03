Georgia lawmaker proposes doubling hands-free driving fines

A Georgia lawmaker wants drivers who violate the state's hands-free driving law to think twice the next time they get behind the wheel.

State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, unveiled an updated piece of legislation Monday afternoon that would double the current fines and eliminate the waiver for first-time offenders.

"I think the education time, the implementation time has really come and gone. It's time to really get people off their phones," explained Rep. Carson.

Under current law, the fine for the first offense is $50. That increases to $100 for a second violation and $150 for any subsequent ones. First-time violators can waive that fine if they show a judge they have purchased a hands-free device for their car.

Carson wants to get rid of the waiver and increase fines to $100, $200 and $300, respectively.

"It was the talk of the town," Rep. Carson said of the 2018 hand-free law. "Everybody was talking about it, but now people are starting to look at their phones more often. They're starting to hold it. The newness of it has worn off."

Carson presented his updated bill in a meeting of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

While many committee members agreed with eliminating the waiver, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed doubts about whether increased fines would deter people from breaking the law.

"What research, if any, do you have to support the proposition that raising fines by what really are pretty nominal amounts is going to make major change in behavior?" State Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, asked.

The committee did not take any action on the bill and plans to meet again later in the week to discuss possible amendments.