Pedestrian killed on Old National Highway in South Fulton

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed on Old National Highway in South Fulton. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police detectives are investigating the incident.



Police in South Fulton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Old National Highway.

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to the scene alongside the South Fulton Fire Department following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted by the incident.

What's next:

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are now handling the investigation. It is not known if anyone is facing charges at this time. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.