Henry County firefighter paramedic passes away unexpectedly
article
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement and first responders in Henry County are mourning the death of firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves.
What we know:
Officials say Reeves suffered a medical emergency on Sunday. His colleagues say his decades of service and dedication to the community will not be forgotten.
Reeves spent 21 years serving with the department, leaving behind a legacy remembered by fellow first responders and the community he helped protect.