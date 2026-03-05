Expand / Collapse search

Henry County firefighter paramedic passes away unexpectedly

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2026 7:08am EST
Henry County
Stephen Reeves. Courtesy of Henry County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • Firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves died after a medical emergency Sunday.
    • Reeves served the Henry County community for 21 years.
    • Colleagues say his dedication and service will not be forgotten.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement and first responders in Henry County are mourning the death of firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves.

What we know:

Officials say Reeves suffered a medical emergency on Sunday. His colleagues say his decades of service and dedication to the community will not be forgotten.

Reeves spent 21 years serving with the department, leaving behind a legacy remembered by fellow first responders and the community he helped protect.

The Source

  • Information provided by Henry County Fire Rescue. 

