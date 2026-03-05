Henry County firefighter paramedic passes away unexpectedly

article

The Brief Firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves died after a medical emergency Sunday. Reeves served the Henry County community for 21 years. Colleagues say his dedication and service will not be forgotten.



Law enforcement and first responders in Henry County are mourning the death of firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves.

What we know:

Officials say Reeves suffered a medical emergency on Sunday. His colleagues say his decades of service and dedication to the community will not be forgotten.

Reeves spent 21 years serving with the department, leaving behind a legacy remembered by fellow first responders and the community he helped protect.