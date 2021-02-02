Georgia lawmaker proposes designating Feb. 21 as 'John Lewis Day'
ATLANTA - A Georgia lawmaker has proposed officially designating a day to honor the late Congressman John Lewis.
The bill, filed by state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, would designate Lewis's birthday, Feb. 21, as John Lewis Day.
"John Lewis deserves a day of remembrance. A day where we all reflect on his life, his accomplishments, and how we can live up to his example," Hutchinson said in a statement. "It is my hope that this bill can get bipartisan support from my colleagues across the aisle and quickly pass. His life and his legacy deserve it."
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Lewis, known as the conscience of the Congress, represented Georgia in the House of Representatives for more than 30 years.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Memorial to John Lewis replacing Decatur Confederate monument
The civil rights leader battled pancreatic cancer and died in July of 2020.
He was 80 years old.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.