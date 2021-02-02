Expand / Collapse search
Georgia lawmaker proposes designating Feb. 21 as 'John Lewis Day'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
John Lewis
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

John Lewis introduces President Barack Obama at the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library. ((Photo by David Hume Kennerly/LBJ Library)) ((Photo by David Hume Kennerly/LBJ Library))

ATLANTA - A Georgia lawmaker has proposed officially designating a day to honor the late Congressman John Lewis.

The bill, filed by state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, would designate Lewis's birthday, Feb. 21, as John Lewis Day.

 "John Lewis deserves a day of remembrance. A day where we all reflect on his life, his accomplishments, and how we can live up to his example," Hutchinson said in a statement. "It is my hope that this bill can get bipartisan support from my colleagues across the aisle and quickly pass. His life and his legacy deserve it."

Lewis, known as the conscience of the Congress, represented Georgia in the House of Representatives for more than 30 years.

The civil rights leader battled pancreatic cancer and died in July of 2020.

He was 80 years old.

