Georgia lawmaker introduces resolution honoring Hank Aaron's life and legacy

article

U.S. lawmakers are honoring the late Braves legend Hank Aaron for his groundbreaking accomplishments on and off the field.

Georgia House Rep. David Scott, who is married to Aaron's sister, and other members of the Georgia delegation introduced a resolution Tuesday honoring Aaron's life and legacy.

The resolution came days after what would have been Aarons's 89th birthday.

While being an all-time great player, Hank’s impact is felt far beyond the confines of the ballpark. His presence within the civil rights movement served as a living example of the greatness that is possible when Americans are guaranteed equal footing to pursue their dreams," Scott said in a statement. "While we miss Hank every day, we know that his work to advance equality and achieve excellence will reverberate throughout the country for generations to come."

The Hammer set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king on April 8, 1974.

It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which Aaron slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan.

Aaron passed away in his sleep at the age of 86.

In response to the resolution, the Atlanta Braves said that they were "proud" to see him honored.

"Hank Aaron was not only an icon of the Atlanta Braves, but one across the baseball community around the world. His incredible accomplishments on the field were matched with his community efforts and philanthropy away from the baseball diamond, which made him truly one-of-kind," the Braves said.

You can read the full resolution below.