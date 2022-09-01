'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer

Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads.

DPS shared images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer through western Middle Georgia.

The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches.

"Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said.

It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or citations. Officials didn't describe how the trailer was ultimately transported or what was inside.

According to the Georgia Motor Carrier and Consumer Division, trailer overhang is limited to three feet to the front and four feet to the rear on state routes.