Georgia landlord-tenant law: What’s new for 2025?

Landlords and tenants in Georgia may not always be best friends, but both sides have to play by the rules. And the rules have changed in 2025.

FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams visited Good Day to explain what you need to know to protect your rights.

Since about one in three Georgia households choose to rent, the laws governing the landlord-tenant relationship are very important to a lot of folks here in the Peach State.

Here are the most important updates and what they mean for tenants:

1. Minimum habitability standards (so-called "Safe at Home Act")

Landlords are now legally required to provide rental housing that is safe and habitable.

This includes ensuring properties are free from health and safety risks and addressing maintenance issues in a timely manner.

If a landlord fails to maintain the property, tenants have the right to take legal action, including asserting a claim in court that the property is not fit for human habitation.

The Legislature forgot to tell us what the word "habitable" actually means, so it’s going to be up to the courts to decide. It probably means that the dwelling must meet local housing safety codes.

The Legislature also forgot to tell us what speed of repair is considered "timely." Again, this is left up to the courts to decide. In the past, the courts have used the word "reasonable" to decide what is timely. The problem is that no one knows what "reasonable" means.

2. Security deposit cap now set at two months rent

Security deposits are now capped at no more than two months’ rent.

Landlords cannot charge more than this amount as a security deposit for any rental unit. This is nothing more than a form of rent control.

This prevents landlords and tenants from freely negotiating away the risk that unqualified renters bring to a rental situation.

3. Eviction notice and process changes

Mandatory three-day written notice: Landlords must now provide tenants with a written eviction notice at least three days before filing for eviction due to nonpayment of rent (previously, landlords could file immediately after a late notice).

It’s actually three business days' written notice, not three calendar days. So if a landlord gives written notice on a Friday morning, he can’t file an eviction until Wednesday, which is five days, not three.

For other lease violations or property damage, only a written notice is required before filing for eviction.

The bottom line: Read and understand your lease

Reading your lease is vital—it defines your rent, fees, and rights while protecting you from surprise costs or violations. It outlines responsibilities, landlord access, and rules on pets, guests, and changes to the unit. Understanding these terms helps prevent eviction and supports you in legal disputes. Your lease is your primary shield and guide, so reviewing it ensures stability, compliance, and smart decision-making throughout your rental experience.