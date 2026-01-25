Georgia ice storm response includes moving resources to 'wedge' area

The Brief GDOT is shifting resources to the "wedge" area east of Atlanta as crews brace for a major refreeze Sunday night. More than 100,000 Georgians are without power, with National Guard units deployed to help clear debris for utility crews in the hardest-hit mountain counties. Despite 1.5 million gallons of brine used on 18,000 miles of road, over 20 state routes remain closed due to ice and fallen trees.



Georgia officials said they are addressing the areas hardest hit by this weekend's ice storm and moving resources there as they continue treating the roads.

Georgia ice storm response

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation is relocating 70 staff members and 42 pieces of equipment to address the "wedge" area, which extends east of metro Atlanta toward Athens. Crews remain on 12-hour "all-hands" shifts and expect a significant refreeze tonight.

Traffic has been reduced by 70% to 80% compared to a normal Sunday, and officials urged everyone in affected areas to avoid the roads tonight.

Currently, 120 soldiers, airmen, and State Defense Force volunteers are pre-positioned in Northeast Georgia. National Guard units are operating in Stephens, Rabun, and White counties, focusing on clearing roadways for first responders and assisting with power restoration efforts. State troopers from southern regions have been brought in to support northern operations.

Officials said teams are standing by to move critical supplies by ground or air as needed.

Georgia ice storm effects

What we know:

Since Friday, GDOT said it has treated the roads with 1.5 million gallons of brine and approximately 2,500 tons of salt-aggregate mix. The agency has treated 18,000 miles of highway. Even with the pre-treatment, closures remain on more than 20 state routes, primarily in northern counties such as White, Towns, and Union.

Several trees have fallen on roads across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Officials said they expect more trees could fall overnight, even in areas that only received rain, due to high winds.

More than 100,000 customers were without power across the state around 4 p.m.; the hardest-hit counties were White and Rabun. Officials said crews, including some from out of state, are working to restore service.

Georgia state of emergency

What they're saying:

Georgia is under a State of Emergency, and President Donald Trump has approved the federal emergency declaration requested by Gov. Brian Kemp. Officials noted the declaration provides access to additional federal funding if needed.