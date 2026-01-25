Georgia ice storm response includes moving resources to 'wedge' area

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Newton County, Henry County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County
10
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Tornado Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Dougherty County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Butts County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County, Rabun County

Georgia ice storm response includes moving resources to 'wedge' area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 25, 2026 4:57pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia officials update on ice storm response

Georgia officials update on ice storm response

GDOT is shifting resources to the "wedge" area east of Atlanta as crews brace for a major refreeze Sunday night.

The Brief

    • GDOT is shifting resources to the "wedge" area east of Atlanta as crews brace for a major refreeze Sunday night.
    • More than 100,000 Georgians are without power, with National Guard units deployed to help clear debris for utility crews in the hardest-hit mountain counties.
    • Despite 1.5 million gallons of brine used on 18,000 miles of road, over 20 state routes remain closed due to ice and fallen trees.

GEORGIA - Georgia officials said they are addressing the areas hardest hit by this weekend's ice storm and moving resources there as they continue treating the roads.

Georgia ice storm response 

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation is relocating 70 staff members and 42 pieces of equipment to address the "wedge" area, which extends east of metro Atlanta toward Athens. Crews remain on 12-hour "all-hands" shifts and expect a significant refreeze tonight.

Traffic has been reduced by 70% to 80% compared to a normal Sunday, and officials urged everyone in affected areas to avoid the roads tonight.

Currently, 120 soldiers, airmen, and State Defense Force volunteers are pre-positioned in Northeast Georgia. National Guard units are operating in Stephens, Rabun, and White counties, focusing on clearing roadways for first responders and assisting with power restoration efforts. State troopers from southern regions have been brought in to support northern operations.

MORE: White County power grid collapsing as ice storm leaves 80% in the dark

Officials said teams are standing by to move critical supplies by ground or air as needed.

Georgia ice storm effects

What we know:

Since Friday, GDOT said it has treated the roads with 1.5 million gallons of brine and approximately 2,500 tons of salt-aggregate mix. The agency has treated 18,000 miles of highway. Even with the pre-treatment, closures remain on more than 20 state routes, primarily in northern counties such as White, Towns, and Union.

Several trees have fallen on roads across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Officials said they expect more trees could fall overnight, even in areas that only received rain, due to high winds.

MORE: LIVE UPDATES: More than 100K customers now without power as trees, lines come down

More than 100,000 customers were without power across the state around 4 p.m.; the hardest-hit counties were White and Rabun. Officials said crews, including some from out of state, are working to restore service.

Georgia state of emergency 

What they're saying:

Georgia is under a State of Emergency, and President Donald Trump has approved the federal emergency declaration requested by Gov. Brian Kemp. Officials noted the declaration provides access to additional federal funding if needed.

The Source: All the information in this article came from FOX 5's Sam Daniel listening to the virtual Sunday press conference.

Winter WeatherNewsGeorgia