Human trafficking hotline gains spotlight: Georgia Senate approves bill

A proposal to help victims of sex trafficking has taken another step toward becoming law. This week, the Georgia Senate approved a bill that would require more businesses to post the number for the human trafficking hotline at their sites.

"Convenience stores, tattoo parlors, licensed massage therapists and manufacturing facilities are the businesses required to post," said the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Mike Hodges. "Those are the type of businesses that somebody who might be trafficked might go through. You might stop at a convenience store, bus station, hospital."

Jeff Shaw, the national expansion officer for the nonprofit group Frontline Response, says the legislation could add another weapon in the fight against human trafficking.

"It’s a good idea," Shaw said.

Frontline runs a 24-hour hotline for adult victims of human trafficking.

"We average about 200 calls a month," Shaw said. "Sex trafficking is a booming business, unfortunately."

Shaw says victims will often pass through tattoo shops without the business even knowing.

"Branding happens through tattoos. A lot of times, victims of sex trafficking are forced to wear brands that relate to their traffickers and show ownership," Shaw said.

Shaw says the bill could help victims find a way out.

"Any time we can increase awareness of human trafficking and the opportunity for victims to encounter resources, it’s a win," Shaw said.

The bill, now in the Georgia House, would slap businesses that don’t comply with a $500 fine for the first offense, and $1,000 for the second.

If you, or someone you know is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888.