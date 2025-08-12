Changes coming to Georgia's HOV lanes | What you need to know about new federal regulations

The Brief Starting September 30, 2025, alternative fuel vehicles in Georgia must meet the same HOV lane occupancy requirements as other passenger cars, requiring at least two occupants. The change affects all HOV lanes statewide and impacts the use of Interstate 85 High Occupancy Toll lanes, part of Georgia's Express Lanes system. The expiration of the federal exemption will lead to less traffic in HOV and HOT lanes but increase congestion in regular travel lanes.



Changes are coming to who can use HOV lanes in Georgia this fall. The change affects vehicles powered by alternative fuels, including battery-powered electric vehicles that display state-issued alternative fuel license plates.

The backstory:

Right now, there is a federal exemption in place allowing single-occupant vehicles running on alternative fuels to use High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) and High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes in Georgia.

Since the exemption began, vehicles with a special license plate have been allowed to use HOV lanes without meeting the minimum occupancy requirement.

What we know:

Starting Sept. 30, 2025, alternative fuel vehicles must follow the same HOV rules as all other passenger cars in Georgia. That means at least two people must be in the vehicle to legally use the lanes. The rule applies to all HOV lanes across the state.

The change also impacts the use of the Interstate 85 High Occupancy Toll lanes, part of Georgia’s Express Lanes system.

Why you should care:

HOT lanes like the Northwest Corridor and I-85 Express Lanes offer a faster option during rush hour.

The changes will mean less traffic in the HOV and HOT lanes, but more drivers in regular lanes of travel.

HOV and HOT lane rules tie into federal incentives for electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

What you can do:

The State Road and Tollway Authority operates the lanes and is directing affected drivers to visit www.peachpass.com/afv-certification or call 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277) for more details.

What's next:

