Election bill clears Georgia legislature after final vote

The Brief Georgia lawmakers gave final approval to a bill requiring hand recounts in some close statewide elections. The legislation will allow Georgia to continue using QR code ballots until January 2028 while officials study replacement voting systems. The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will decide whether to sign it into law.



Georgia lawmakers have given final approval to a controversial elections bill that would require hand recounts in some close statewide races while allowing the state to continue using QR code ballots through 2028.

NOTE: Above video is from an earlier report.

The Georgia House voted 94-79 on Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 3EX, and a short time later, the Senate voted 36-16 to agree to House changes. It will now be sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

The amended bill requires hand recounts in statewide races such as governor, lieutenant governor and other statewide offices when the margin is 0.5% or less. The requirement will not apply to federal races, including presidential elections.

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What the bill will do

What we know:

A hand recount will be required when the margin in one of the top two statewide races is 0.5% or less. Election officials will have 17 days to complete the recount.

The bill also pushes back a July 1 deadline that would have ended Georgia's use of QR code ballots. Instead, the state would continue using the current system until January 2028.

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In addition, the legislation creates an advisory committee tasked with recommending a new voting system to lawmakers during the 2027 legislative session. The committee would also study the use of hand-marked paper ballots produced through ballot-on-demand printing.

Why lawmakers are debating the issue

What they're saying:

The bill was considered during a special legislative session called in part because lawmakers failed to replace the state's current QR code voting system before the July 1 deadline.

Supporters say the hand recount requirement will improve confidence in election results and provide additional verification in close races. Sen. Max Burns, the bill's sponsor, has said the proposal is designed to strengthen trust in Georgia elections.

Opponents, including Democratic lawmakers, election officials and voting rights advocates, argued hand recounts are slower, more expensive and more prone to human error than machine tabulation. Critics also warned the process could delay election certification and create confusion about election results.

What happens next

What we know:

The bill now awaits Gov. Kemp's decision. If signed, the changes would take effect immediately as Georgia continues to evaluate its long-term voting system.