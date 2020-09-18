Georgia homeowner arrested after calling police about burglary

A man called Georgia police about a possible home break-in, but he's the one who ended up in handcuff.

Officials tell FOX 5 they arrested 24-year-old Matthew Christopher York after what they found inside his home.

According to investigators, York called 911 earlier this week and told dispatchers breaking into his home on his doorbell camera.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"Open their arrival they found an open window. They entered the residence through the open window to clear it to make sure no one was inside and upon entering the residence they began to see narcotics and weapons in plain view," Austell Police Sgt. Matt Atkins said.

(Austell Police Department)

Advertisement

Officers say they confiscated a shotgun, assault rifle, and a mason jar full of marijuana.

Police arrested York, who has since bonded out of jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.