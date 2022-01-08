Georgia high school basketball game closed to fans over fears of violence

Friday night’s high school basketball game in Monroe County was played without fans in the stands, not due to COVID-19 protocols, but because of recent violence in the community.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the matchup between Mary Persons and Jackson High School was played without fans for fear of retaliation following a deadly shooting last weekend at an area Walmart.

17-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED AT WALMART, GBI INVESTIGATES

According to investigators, 17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed following an argument between Mayes and another teenager that began in the produce section and continued throughout multiple sections of the store.

Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

At some point during the argument, 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden pulled out a pistol and shot Mayes several times, police said. Mayes was dead at the scene. Bowden was taken into custody

The remaining weekend games will be played, but fans will have to go through metal detectors before entering the gym.

