Chickamauga man sentenced for jailhouse attacks

The Brief Wade Anthony of Chickamauga received a 40-year sentence following two violent outbursts at the Catoosa County Jail. The attacks occurred more than two years apart—one in February 2023 and the second in April 2025—while Anthony was being held on separate matters. A Superior Court judge ordered that Anthony serve 15 years of the sentence behind bars without the possibility of parole.



What we know:

Prosecutors said the first attack happened on Feb. 23, 2023, while Wade Anthony was in the Catoosa County Jail on a probation violation. While in the jail, Anthony pushed another inmate into a corner and then punched him when that inmate attempted to push him back.

Anthony was sent to prison for the probation violation and returned to the jail to await trial on charges of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution. While in the jail for the 2023 attack, Anthony then attacked another inmate on April 14, 2025.

During that incident, Anthony repeatedly punched and struck an inmate who was lying in his bunk at the time.

What's next:

Anthony was found guilty of both attacks in a nonjury trial by Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Melissa Hise. Hise sentenced Anthony to 40 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided a motive for either attack.