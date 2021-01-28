Lockdown lifted at Georgia Gwinnett College after shooting near campus

The lockdown at a metro Atlanta university has been lifted after an investigation into a shooting near campus.

In a Tweet sent Thursday at 10:41 a.m., Georgia Gwinnett College said it was initiating a hard lockdown after a "violent threat."

At that time, officials said all students on campus needed to find a safe area, lock and barricade the door. Anyone outside should quickly go into the nearest building.

At 11:30 a.m. officials said the lockdown was all clear and that police will have increased patrols on campus temporarily.

According to Gwinnett County Police, the lockdown is due to a shooting near campus where at least one victim was shot and killed in front of the Sugar Mill Apartments.

Officials described the suspect involved as a Black man in a white T-shirt and dirty sweatpants. He may be armed and dangerous.

