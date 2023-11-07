Lockdown lifted at Georgia Gwinnett College over reported shooting

article

A lockdown has been lifted at a metro Atlanta college after a reported shooting near one of the campus' facilities.

Georgia Gwinnett College, which is located on the 1000 block of University Center Lane in Lawrenceville, announced the lockdown on Twitter at around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The campus remained on soft lockdown for more than an hour after the announcement before it was given the "all clear" around 7.

Officials say that the lockdown was due to a shooting on Charter Club Drive in front of the college's tennis facility, which is located about a mile from the main campus.

SKYFOX 5 saw multiple police vehicles around a number of tennis courts near the college.

School officials asked students to find a safe area or remain in a building on campus.

Officials tell FOX 5 that police gave the "all clear" while they continue their investigation into the alleged shooting.

