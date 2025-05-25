Georgia-grown cucumbers declared safe amid national recall

article

The Brief Georgia-grown cucumbers are not affected by the recent Salmonella-related recall involving Florida-based Bedner Growers Inc., state agriculture officials confirmed. Some retailers mistakenly canceled orders of safe Georgia-grown cucumbers; the Georgia Department of Agriculture is inspecting stores to ensure recalled Florida products are removed. Consumers are urged to check for PennRose Farms cucumbers with UPC code 841214101714 and discard recalled products; Georgia-grown produce remains safe and in season.



Georgia agriculture officials are reassuring consumers that cucumbers grown and sold in Georgia are safe to eat, following a nationwide recall involving Florida-grown cucumbers potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

What we know:

Last week, Florida-based Bedner Growers Inc. voluntarily recalled cucumbers distributed from April 29 to May 19 after a Salmonella outbreak sickened at least 26 people in 15 states, including Georgia. Some of the recalled produce was repackaged into 5-pound mesh bags by PennRose Farms, LLC and distributed to Restaurant Depot centers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, and Ohio.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture confirmed that while some Georgia retailers may have received affected products from the Florida supplier, no Georgia Grown cucumbers or producers are impacted by the recall.

What they're saying:

"In light of the Bedner Growers Inc. cucumber recall in Florida, I want to reassure consumers and retailers alike that no Georgia Grown cucumbers or Georgia producers have been impacted," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "As Georgians head to the stores ahead of the holiday weekend, you can and should have 100% confidence that Georgia Grown cucumbers are safe and wholesome."

Despite this, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has received reports of retailers canceling orders of Georgia-grown cucumbers out of confusion or caution. Inspectors from the department’s Food Safety Division are currently visiting stores to ensure any recalled Florida-grown products are removed from shelves.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged to check packaging if they recently purchased cucumbers. The recalled PennRose Farms cucumbers were packaged between May 2 and May 5 with the UPC code 841214101714 and lot numbers 48-122 to 48-125. Any consumers in possession of the affected cucumbers are advised not to eat them and to discard the produce immediately.

For more information about the recall, consumers may contact PennRose Farms at 800-804-7254 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Georgia agriculture leaders encourage residents to continue supporting local farmers during the peak of the spring harvest and to look for the Georgia Grown label when shopping.