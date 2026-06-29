Georgia golfer aiming for 37-hour world record marathon

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The Brief Mike Woodard is attempting to play golf continuously for 37 hours. The effort is underway at Cartersville Country Club. The fundraiser supports children's healthcare in Liberia.



Local golfer Mike Woodard is attempting to set a world record by playing golf continuously for 37 hours.

What we know:

Woodard began the marathon round Sunday at Cartersville Country Club.

In addition to pursuing the record, Woodard hopes to raise $150,000 to support healthcare for children in underserved communities in Liberia and increase awareness of the country's healthcare challenges.

Woodard is working with the nonprofit LIVE2540 to raise the money.