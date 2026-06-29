Georgia golfer aiming for 37-hour world record marathon
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CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Local golfer Mike Woodard is attempting to set a world record by playing golf continuously for 37 hours.
What we know:
Woodard began the marathon round Sunday at Cartersville Country Club.
In addition to pursuing the record, Woodard hopes to raise $150,000 to support healthcare for children in underserved communities in Liberia and increase awareness of the country's healthcare challenges.
Woodard is working with the nonprofit LIVE2540 to raise the money.