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Georgia golfer aiming for 37-hour world record marathon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cartersville
Published June 29, 2026 6:12 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 6:12 AM EDT
article

Mike Woodard (Credit: Live2540)

The Brief

    • Mike Woodard is attempting to play golf continuously for 37 hours.
    • The effort is underway at Cartersville Country Club.
    • The fundraiser supports children's healthcare in Liberia.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Local golfer Mike Woodard is attempting to set a world record by playing golf continuously for 37 hours.

What we know:

Woodard began the marathon round Sunday at Cartersville Country Club.

In addition to pursuing the record, Woodard hopes to raise $150,000 to support healthcare for children in underserved communities in Liberia and increase awareness of the country's healthcare challenges.

Woodard is working with the nonprofit LIVE2540 to raise the money. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by the nonprofit LIVE2540. 

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