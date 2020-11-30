Georgia gives $1M in credits for affordable housing in Rome

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia gives $1M in credits for affordable housing in Rome

By The Associated Press
Published 
Rome
Associated Press

ROME, Ga. - The state of Georgia has awarded nearly $1 million in tax credits to help build 80 mixed-income apartments in Rome.

The Rome News-Tribune reports the $17 million project is a partnership between North Carolina-based developer Laurel Street and the South Rome Alliance.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and finish by early 2023. The alliance and Laurel Street have previously built 84 housing units in south Rome.

Lee Cochran, senior vice president for development at Laurel Street, said the new South Meadows development will include 80 new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will range in rent from $250 per month to $1,000 per month.

The units will be scattered over 16 two-story buildings.

As it announced the new project, the South Rome Alliance announced its new name, changing from the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. Besides its work with Laurel Street, the alliance has worked with the city of Rome to build nine new single-family homes in the neighborhood and is building four more.

The South Rome Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School is also a partnership of the Alliance, Berry College and Rome City Schools.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.