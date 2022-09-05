Georgians continue seeing gas prices fall over Labor Day weekend

article

Georgia gas prices have dropped below an important line for anyone trying to fill up on Labor Day.

Monday, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Georgia has dropped to $3.33 - a decrease of 5 cents compared to a week ago, 36 cents less than in August, and 35 cents more than the same time in 2021.

For the first time since February, it now costs drivers in the Peach State less than $50 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline - a drop of almost $6 compared to a month ago.

The average gas price in Georgia still remains much lower than the national average, which on Monday was $3.78 for a gallon.

"Crude oil prices continue to decline amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Lower crude prices, usually leads to cheaper gas prices. However, hurricane season is underway, and a hurricane has the potential to cause a disruption to oil and gas operations."

Atlanta gas remains one of the most expensive in the state at $3.38 for a gallon. The only places more expensive are Savannah ($3.45) and Brunswick ($3.39).

The least expensive places to fill up your tank in the state can be found in Gainesville ($3.17), Warner Robins ($3.14), and Dalton ($3.06).

At the start of September, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state's gas tax will remain suspended until Oct. 12.